Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.63, approximately 480,728 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 190,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

IOTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Adesto Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adesto Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $315.92 million, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51.

In related news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $30,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $91,340.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,208 shares of company stock valued at $307,878. 12.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 865,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 142,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 75,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

