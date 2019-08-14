Adelphoi Price Hits $0.0058 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Adelphoi has a market cap of $121,210.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

