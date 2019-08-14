Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $396.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will post $396.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.77 million and the highest is $409.77 million. Acushnet posted sales of $370.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,304,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 191,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 120,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $25.99 on Friday. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

