Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $107,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,077,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,943,000 after acquiring an additional 61,798 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 883,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,547,000 after acquiring an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.91 on Wednesday, hitting $187.97. 79,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,169. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $197.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

