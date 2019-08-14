Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ACP stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

