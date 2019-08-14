Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

TSE FAP opened at C$3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $182.48 million and a P/E ratio of 169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 12 month low of C$3.19 and a 12 month high of C$4.05.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment alerts:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.