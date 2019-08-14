Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of FAP opened at C$3.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.60. The company has a market cap of $182.48 million and a P/E ratio of 169.52. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 12-month low of C$3.19 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

