Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,083,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 16,638,800 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

