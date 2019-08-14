AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in AbbVie by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

AbbVie stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

