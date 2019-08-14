AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Shares Down 0.6%

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.76.

About AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

