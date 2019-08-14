AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded AAON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAON from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26. AAON has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.42 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Thompson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $52,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $186,725.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,810,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in AAON by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 25,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AAON by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

