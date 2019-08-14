990 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.47. 423,789 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.60.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

