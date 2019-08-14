$972.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to post sales of $972.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $961.14 million and the highest is $983.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $914.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 789,356 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,039. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

