$972.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to post sales of $972.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $961.14 million and the highest is $983.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $914.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 789,356 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,039. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.