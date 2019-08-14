$922.60 Million in Sales Expected for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to report sales of $922.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $962.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $882.60 million. CNO Financial Group posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of CNO stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,311. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,535,000 after acquiring an additional 614,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,307,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,855,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,053,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,564,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 332,027 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

