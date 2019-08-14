73,044 Shares in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Purchased by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of FreightCar America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 119,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAIL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Eppel acquired 8,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $50,977.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm F. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,547.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. 9,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $56.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

