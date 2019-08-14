$627.21 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to announce sales of $627.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $636.80 million and the lowest is $614.34 million. Valvoline reported sales of $594.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Valvoline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 83.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $33,769,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Valvoline by 453.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Valvoline by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,908,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,550. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

