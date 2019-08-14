58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
WUBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 58.com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.40 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.
Shares of 58.com stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.03. 58.com has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $77.60.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 57.1% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,696,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,106,000 after buying an additional 979,705 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 407.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,197,000 after purchasing an additional 699,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 1,299.1% in the second quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 447,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 415,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 315.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 282,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.79% of the company’s stock.
58.com Company Profile
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.