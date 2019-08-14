500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.68

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and traded as low as $9.47. 500.com shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 7,069 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of 500.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get 500.com alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 701.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBAI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 500.com by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 500.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 500.com by 25.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 500.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for 500.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 500.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.