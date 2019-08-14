$4.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings of $4.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $5.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.58 to $29.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $33.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.40 to $42.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.25, for a total transaction of $1,858,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,582,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,071 shares of company stock worth $18,000,250 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,824.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $894.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,915.48. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

