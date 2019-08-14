3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.08. 177,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,484. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $158.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

