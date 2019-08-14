$3.87 EPS Expected for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings of $3.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of $3.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.43.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,683,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $795,343,000 after purchasing an additional 860,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,444 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $235,655,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expedia Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,560,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after purchasing an additional 239,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.15. 1,109,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.