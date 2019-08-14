$2.06 EPS Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

UPS traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $114.63. 2,343,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

