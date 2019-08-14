$171.64 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will announce $171.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.35 million and the lowest is $171.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $133.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $729.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $731.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $895.79 million, with estimates ranging from $874.15 million to $907.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.29.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $11.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.30. The stock had a trading volume of 532,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,189. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.59. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $107.46 and a twelve month high of $246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.32.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $522,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $32,660,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,734,000 after purchasing an additional 92,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,606,000 after buying an additional 597,590 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 397.5% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 14,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.