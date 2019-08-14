16,810 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Voit & Company LLC

Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Voit & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

