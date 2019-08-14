133,743 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 133,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 464,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,774,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 295,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 348,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPAB stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $29.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.