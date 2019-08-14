$1.31 Million in Sales Expected for Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce sales of $1.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 million and the highest is $1.39 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $1.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year sales of $16.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.99 million to $16.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.08 million, with estimates ranging from $6.27 million to $11.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 546.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $6.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

MESO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 39,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,686. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $468.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 590.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Mesoblast worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.