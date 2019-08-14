$1.21 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.78. Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.46. 2,000,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,727. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $151.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,169,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 221.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,135,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

