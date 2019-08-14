$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $40,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,734,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,884,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $30,993,000.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $22.99.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

