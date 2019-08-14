$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.93. M.D.C. reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $732.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on M.D.C. from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 45,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,507,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 170,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 7,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $222,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,785 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2,807.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. 238,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,408. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

