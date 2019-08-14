$0.79 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.77. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 70.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3,740.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,251. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

