$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $77.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. 36,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,510. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $191,245.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,186.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $537,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,077.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 374.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

