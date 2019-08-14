$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.41 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. 431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,250. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FB Financial by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

