$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 5,868,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,201,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Cleveland-Cliffs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $251,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,224.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,000 shares of company stock worth $472,510 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

