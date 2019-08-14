$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 13,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,890. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.55%.

In other news, Director Ursuline F. Foley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,439. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $191,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,008,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,193 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 260,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 135,908 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

