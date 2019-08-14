$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.05%.

CHMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. 369,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,378. The stock has a market cap of $238.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.11%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

