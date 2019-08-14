-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ritter Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,498. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $9.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.