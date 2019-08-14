$0.37 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

In related news, insider Masi Niccolo De acquired 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $49,765.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 19,625 shares of company stock worth $397,422. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

