$0.37 EPS Expected for Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Brown-Forman reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.71 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BF.B. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Brown-Forman stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. 719,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,204. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

