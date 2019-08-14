-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 659,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 25.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

