$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Glu Mobile posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Glu Mobile from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of GLUU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 127,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,868. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.17 million, a P/E ratio of -55.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $56,262,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $30,274.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,268,064 shares of company stock valued at $56,322,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $77,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

