-$0.01 EPS Expected for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). IMPINJ posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of IMPINJ stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.69. 5,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,908. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.56 million, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $40.24.

In other IMPINJ news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,714 shares of company stock worth $5,104,804 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,138,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 14,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

