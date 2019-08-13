Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Shares Up 8.7%

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.04, 288,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 175,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zynex from $9.00 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.55 million, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $113,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $115,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,066 shares of company stock worth $1,032,264.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,957,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

