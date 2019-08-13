Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 966 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,464,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,747,000 after acquiring an additional 667,995 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,102,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,629 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,584,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,790,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. TheStreet lowered Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.21. 31,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,177. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

