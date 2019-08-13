Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 8,081 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Badger Meter by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Badger Meter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. 915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $487,261.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,986.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Horst Gras sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $108,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 483 shares in the company, valued at $25,256.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

