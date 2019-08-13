Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,649 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $137.31. 9,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,669. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.38.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

