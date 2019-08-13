Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,227 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,266,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,877,000 after buying an additional 4,066,194 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in JD.Com by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,517,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,062,000 after buying an additional 1,589,432 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,670,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,375,000. Finally, Newport Asia LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,912,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,040,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,001.83 and a beta of 1.42. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.01 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.