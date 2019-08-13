Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.73 Million Stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after purchasing an additional 132,631 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,418,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,097,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ferrari by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 576,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,503 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,243. Ferrari NV has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

