Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Kohl’s worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 94.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 1,714.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. 289,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Kohl’s from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

