Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,923,000 after buying an additional 243,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,793,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,346,000 after buying an additional 174,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,834,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,211,000 after buying an additional 169,485 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,264,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Credicorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,606,000 after buying an additional 60,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAP. ValuEngine cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded up $6.65 on Tuesday, reaching $208.80. The company had a trading volume of 135,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.74. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $201.97 and a 1 year high of $252.49.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

