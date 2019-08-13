Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 9,584 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in Duke Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 27.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Duke Realty by 18.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 56,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,477. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

